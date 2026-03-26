West Asia War: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting With Chief Ministers On 27 March To Review Preparedness Of States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: Amid tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Friday (27 March) to review the preparedness of states amid the conflict in the Middle East, according to an NDTV report.

Reportedly, the focus of the meeting will be on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India'. The meeting aims to review the preparedness of states in dealing with the possible impact of the ongoing war and to strengthen coordination between the Centre and the states.

Key issues likely to be addressed include supply chain disruptions, energy security concerns, and the safety of Indian citizens in the affected regions.

The Prime Minister had called for this approach during his Rajya Sabha speech on Tuesday, stating that the effects of the war are likely to linger and urging everyone to work together.

Encouraging state governments to ensure India's robust growth trajectory is maintained, PM Modi recalled the exemplary 'Team India' spirit demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and the states collaborated on testing, vaccination, and the supply of essential goods. He said the same spirit needs to be on display now.

"With the combined efforts of all state governments and the central government, the country will be able to effectively confront this grave global crisis. We must carry forward the same 'Team India' spirit," he had said.

Reportedly, states where Vidhan Sabha elections are slated for next month will not participate in the meeting due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Instead, a separate meeting of Chief Secretaries from those states will be convened through the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure administrative preparedness without affecting the election process.