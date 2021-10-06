West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on flood situation in state, seeks permanent solution

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flood situation in parts of South Bengal.

In the letter the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister’s help and intervention of the concerned ministry of government of India to find a permanent solution for the flood situation in West Bengal.

“On August 4, I had written to you regarding the same problem but it was not answered. Due to excessive cusecs of water released by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) parts of South Bengal have been facing flood situation,” read the part of the letter.

Mentioning it to be a ‘man –made’ flood, the letter also stated that despite warning from IMD the DVC had discharged several cusecs of water between September 30 to October 2.

“The Government of West Bengal has to bear the brunt of unplanned discharge of DVC and to pay for the inadequacy and structural deficiency of the DVC management. It has to pay for the damages caused to a vast multitude of people in the districts of south Bengal from out of its own meagre resources, while adequate funds are not made available by Government of India/ NDRF,” also read the letter.

The Chief Minister also reminded the Prime Minister that a delegation of TMC MP had met the Union Minister of Jal Sakti/ NITI Aayog and have submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting all the issues and urged for immediate action to alleviate the sufferings of people of West Bengal.

