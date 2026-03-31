West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To Election Commission Alleging Conspiracy Against Bengal Voters

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To Election Commission Of India Alleging Conspiracy Against Bengal Voters' Democratic Rights | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging alleging ‘conspiracy’ against the democratic rights of the people of Bengal.

Taking to X initially, Mamata said, “I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising serious alarm over the grave conspiracy being orchestrated against the democratic rights of the people of Bengal.”

Later, she was heard stating the same in her election campaigns and also that she will fight to restore the democratic rights of the people of Bengal.

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“BJP is playing divisive politics from the very beginning between Hindus and minorities. They think minorities are their enemies. But when they (BJP) bring money from Saudi Arabia they embrace them but in India they think minorities are enemies,” said Mamata in her election campaign.

In her letter to the ECI, Mamata also mentioned about the deaths of around 200 people due to the SIR process in the state.

“These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll. There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of Bengal and have no legitimate connection to the state. Similar patterns were reportedly observed prior to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi,” read part of her letter.

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Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 clashed outside the state election commission office after 30,000 Form 6 applications were submitted at the election office within a few hours.

The TMC cadres and workers however, alleged that the saffron camp had triggered tension and had deleted names of genuine voters.

Huge contingent of central forces and police were deployed outside the estate election commission office to avoid untoward incidents.