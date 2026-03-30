ED Questions TMC MLA Debasish Kumar Ahead Of Polls Over Land Case

Kolkata: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday had questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and candidate from the Rashbehari constituency in South Kolkata, Debasish Kumar in connection with a land-grabbing case.

Kumar is also Mayor-in-Council at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and became MLA from Rashbehari seat in 2021 and this time he is again contesting from that seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Swapan Dasgupta who is a journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP of the saffron camp.

Talking to the media, Kumar said that he will not say anything about why he was summoned by the central agency.

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According to the central agency sources, Kumar came under scrutiny of the ED after documents recently seized from the residence of a real estate businessman, Amit Ganguly indicated that some disputed lands were sold at a high price for real estate business.

“Papers used for these land deals could only be provided by KMC insiders,” said the sources.

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TMC however, said that the move of the central agency ahead of the polls are ‘politically motivated fearing defeat in the polls’.

BJP termed TMC’s allegation as ‘baseless’.