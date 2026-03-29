Election Commission Suspends 3 Policemen After Carrom Video Inside TMC Office Surfaces

Kolkata: Election Commission of India (ECI) had reportedly suspended three police personnel after a purported video surfaced where the police personnel were seen playing carrom inside Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Siliguri.

According to the poll body sources, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three police personnel.

The purported video that surfaced shows that one police personnel is playing carrom, one standing and the third one sitting inside the TMC office.

🚨 BIG ACTION: 3 CRPF Personnel Suspended Over Video from TMC Office



The Election Commission of India has suspended three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force after a video showed them playing carrom inside a Trinamool Congress office in Suri.



📌 Video showed CRPF… pic.twitter.com/VF7bITOqDv — Genzdigest (@genzdigest) March 29, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha said that the video is very ‘disappointing’.

Also Watch:

“Such things are not new for the TMC. They will use all the wrong means to win the election. Strict action should be taken,” said Sinha.

TMC however, said that interaction between central forces and TMC cadres is not a ‘crime’.