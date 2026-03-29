 Election Commission Suspends 3 Policemen After Carrom Video Inside TMC Office Surfaces
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Election Commission Suspends 3 Policemen After Carrom Video Inside TMC Office Surfaces

The Election Commission of India reportedly suspended three police personnel after a video showed them inside a Trinamool Congress office in Siliguri, with one seen playing carrom. Poll body sources said a departmental inquiry has been initiated. BJP leader Rahul Sinha called the incident “disappointing”, while TMC said such interaction is not a crime.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
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Kolkata: Election Commission of India (ECI) had reportedly suspended three police personnel after a purported video surfaced where the police personnel were seen playing carrom inside Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Siliguri.

According to the poll body sources, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three police personnel.

The purported video that surfaced shows that one police personnel is playing carrom, one standing and the third one sitting inside the TMC office.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha said that the video is very ‘disappointing’.

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“Such things are not new for the TMC. They will use all the wrong means to win the election. Strict action should be taken,” said Sinha.

TMC however, said that interaction between central forces and TMC cadres is not a ‘crime’.

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