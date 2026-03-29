Congress Releases List Of 284 Candidates For West Bengal Elections, Adhir Ranjan To Contest From Baharampur

(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Indian National Congress has announced its candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, releasing a list for 284 out of the state’s 294 constituencies. The party is set to contest all seats independently this time, signalling an aggressive electoral strategy in the state.

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Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from the Baharampur Assembly seat, while Mosam Noor will contest from Malatipur. In a high-profile contest, the party has nominated Pradeep Prasad from the Bhabanipur seat, where he is expected to take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The party has also named Anamika Roy from Hemtabad, Mohammad Imran Ali from Jangipur, Debendranath from Tufanganj, and Harihar Ray from Dinhata, among others, as part of its broader candidate lineup.

The candidate selection followed extensive deliberations by the party’s Central Election Committee, which met on Saturday to finalise names. The meeting was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders including K C Venugopal and other key members.

Several prominent leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, T S Singh Deo, and P L Punia, also participated in the discussions, reflecting the importance the party is placing on the West Bengal polls.

With the announcement of candidates for the majority of seats, the Congress has kickstarted its campaign in full swing, aiming to strengthen its presence in a state dominated by regional players.