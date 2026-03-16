Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul Among 144 Named In BJP's First List

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026, intensifying the political battle in the state. The list includes 10 women candidates and several prominent leaders.

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Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram, constituencies considered politically significant. Other key nominees include Bapan Ghosh from Rejinagar, Subrata Mitra from Baharampur, Bankim Chandra Ghosh from Chakdaha, and Soumitra Chatterjee from Naihati.

Religious leader Swami Mangalananda Puri Maharaj will contest from Uluberia South, while Biman Ghosh has been nominated from Pursurah. Former cricketer Ashok Dinda will fight from Moyna, Tapan Dutta from Daspur, and Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South.

The list comes a day after the Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the polling dates for four states and Puducherry.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on April 23, while the second phase will be held on April 29. The results for all Assemblies will be announced on May 4.