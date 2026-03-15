Election Commission Announces West Bengal Poll Dates; Voting April 23, 29, Counting May 4 |

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the election dates of every state which has an election this year including West Bengal.

In Bengal the voting will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026 and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The ECI also mentioned that there are a total of 6.45 crore registered voters in Bengal and there will be 80,719 polling stations.

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Notably, in 2021 the Assembly elections took place in eight phases spanning over a month.

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In the first phase of election on April 23, a total of 152 constituencies will go for polls and in the second phase on April 29 remaining 142 of 294 constituencies will go for the polls.

Welcoming the announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, “We welcome the decision and after the counting saffron camp will form the government and we will start delivering our promises that we made from the very first day.”