West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Undergoes Minor Surgery At SSKM Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has undergone a minor surgery on her left leg at a state run hospital SSKM in Kolkata and after staying in the hospital for a few hours she left for her residence.

After the surgery she was kept at the VIP cabin at SSKM hospital and later discharged.

According to a treating doctor, the doctors had advised the Chief Minister to restrict her movement for a few days.

Doctors advise Didi to restrict limb movement

“The Chief Minister has undergone a minor surgery and proper monitoring has been done. The doctors had advised her to stay in the hospital overnight but the Chief Minister preferred to continue the treatment at her home. She is also been asked to restrict her movement,” said the doctor.

CM Mamata hurt her knee when her helicopter made emergency landing

On June 27, while she was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Jalpaiguri, due to low visibility her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reportedly hurt her hand and leg during the incident.

According to a press statement from state secretariat Nabanna on June 28, a team of doctors along with a physiotherapist had visited her residence and a physiotherapy session of two hours was given to her.