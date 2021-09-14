West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries to woo non-Bengali voters with tweet on Hindi diwas ahead of Bhabanipur polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished her Twitter followers on the occasion of Hindi diwas.

In a Hindi tweet on Tuesday, Banerjee wished 'Indians and those working towards the enrichment of the language'.

Mamata Banerjee’s wishes on Hindi Diwas comes just ahead of the crucial Bhabanipur bye-election in which the TMC chief is seeking re-election to retain the CM’s chair.

Bhabanipur is one of Kolkata’s oldest localities with a substantial non-Bengali vote base. With a mixed demography, the seat comprises Gujarati, Marwari and Punjabi-speaking voters apart from Bengalis.

Meanwhile, the proactive attitude of the central agencies like the ED and CBI, which have issued summons to several Trinamool Congress leaders just before the crucial Bhabanipur bye-election has led to the ruling party calling it a political vendetta. The rival BJP leaders asked the ruling party to move the court against it.

In the last few days, several Trinamool congress leaders have been summoned by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in different cases.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:58 PM IST