West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to open monitoring cell in Siliguri

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she will open a monitoring cell in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and will take stock of work every week.

A day after ruling Trinamool Congress won the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mamata met all the newly elected councilors and also the would-be Mayor Gautam Deb.

Addressing the councilors, the Chief Minister said that the development of Siliguri should be at par with Kolkata and New Town.

“There is lots of scope of development in North Bengal. Siliguri is an important place and this place should be developed in keeping with the development of Kolkata and Rajarhat-New Town. I will myself open a monitoring cell for SMC and take stock every week,” said Mamata.

Mamata also instructed the new councilors to start work immediately for the upliftment of the place.

Addressing the media, Gautam Deb said that whatever plans will be given by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee they will implement them at the earliest.

“Chief Minister has given clear instructions of development in Siliguri. Whatever she will instruct we will work accordingly,” said Deb.

According to political analysts, the TMC will work for North Bengal as they have not just won SMC for the first time but also as North Bengal have chosen BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

“In the last Lok Sabha election, people of North Bengal have given a clear mandate to the BJP. In order to win back the confidence of the people, the TMC will definitely work in North Bengal,” said the analysts.

It can be recalled that there was a slugfest between the BJP and the TMC over North Bengal as several BJP leaders including MP and MLAs demanded separate statehood of North Bengal alleging that the state government didn’t do anything for the tribal people.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:34 PM IST