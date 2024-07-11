West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee To Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, And Akhilesh Yadav In Mumbai Before Ambani Wedding | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold political talks with Uddhav Thackrey, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai on Friday before attending Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding.

Ahead of leaving for Mumbai, talking to the media, Mamata said, “I have made an appointment with Uddhav tomorrow for political talks since we haven’t met after the elections. I will also go to Sharad Pawar’s place and have made an appointment to meet him as well. Akhilesh is also reaching tomorrow and could meet him as well. I will return the day after tomorrow.” Taking potshots at a section of the media, Mamata alleged that they are working based on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s alleged falsification.

“The scandal that some media shows doesn't align with Bengal’s values. They showed news about an incident in 2021 continuously for 72 hours just to damage the elections [bypolls] by showing one-sided news. When the incident happened, Arjun Singh was the MP there. The accused were arrested and are still in jail,” said Mamata.

Notably, a video was shared by the saffron camp that went viral where a strongman Jayanta Singh and his men were seen beating a person with sticks. The police however, claimed that the incident took place in 2021 and also that the culprits are arrested.

Taking further jibe at BJP, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated, “Some media are triggering people and misleading them. They have become Modi media. If the media wants to cross-check, there are people in Nabanna for the same. They can cross-check something with the police to find the actual situation. Even when the police are giving some information, it is not being carried. Only one-sided news is being shown in fear of BJP’s CBI-ED-IT raids. This cannot continue for so long. I am requesting them. If requests don’t work, I will proceed legally.”

Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM Alapan Bandopadhyay said, “In recent days, the incident at Taltala Club, Ariadaha under Belgharia Police Station has stirred discussions in the media took place in March, 2021, that is three years before. The accused Jayanta Singh has been repeatedly arrested by the police, at least five times in five cases since 2016. According to police, he is a known rowdy and was arrested several times in different cases.”