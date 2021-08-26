West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to meet principals of 5 medical colleges

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet the Principals of five medical colleges on September 16.

Addressing the media after coming out from SSKM hospital, Mamata said that she had heard the problems of the doctors and nurses in SSKM and also that the experienced nurses can also practice and they will be called ‘Practitioner Sister’.

“On September 16, I will hold a meeting at SSKM with Principal’s of all five Medical Colleges to hear their problems. We will also take men nurses and senior nurses will get promotions and they can even practice. We have thought of engaging quack doctors to see primary health centres,” said Mamata.

Claiming that West Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim had marked the place and soon the TMC government will give 10 acres of land to doctors and nurses to build houses.

“The lands will be given for free and the doctors and sisters can build houses. It is just a boost to the doctors,” said Mamata.

On August 19, Mamata claimed that she will visit SSKM hospital often to overlook the different works undertaken by the hospital.

“Since the Health department building is far off, I have made an arrangement in SSKM hospital and from there I will monitor the developmental works that SSKM has undertaken”, CM Banerjee Mamata was heard saying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:30 PM IST