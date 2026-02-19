West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over ‘Swami’ Prefix For Ramakrishna

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: After ‘Bankim da’ comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister for using ‘Swami’ as prefix for Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on his birth anniversary.

“Shocked again! Yet again, our Prime Minister aggressively displays his cultural insensitivity to great figures of Bengal. Today is the janmatithi of Yugavatara (God's incarnation in our age) Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva. While trying to hail the great saint on this occasion, our PM added an unprecedented and improper prefix to the great saint's name, “Swami”!” stated Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged Modi not to give any ‘new prefixes and suffixes for the great Renaissance figures of Bengal who shaped modern India’.

“As is well known, Sri Ramakrishna was widely revered as Thakur (literally, God). While his ascetic disciples constituted the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission after their Master's demise, and those monks were then called “Swami” as per Indian traditions, the Master, the Acharya, himself continued to be referred to as Thakur. The prefix “Swami” was meant for his disciples in the Ramakrishna Order; but the holy trinity of the Order remained Thakur–Ma–Swamiji. Thakur is Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva, Ma is Ma Sarada, and Swamiji is Swami Vivekananda,” added Mamata at X.

Notably, taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi and mentioned Ramakrishna Paramhansa as ‘Swami’ and also said ‘his noble thoughts will forever remain a source of inspiration.’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh however stated that any great personality can be called ‘Swami’.

