West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee slams Modi-govt for constant rise in fuel prices

North Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a congregation in North Bengal called BJP ‘devious’ for the constant price hike of petroleum products.

“Even during the festivity common people found it very difficult to make both ends meet as the price of petrol and diesel is on the rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Ujjala scheme but indirectly the BJP government is forcing the people to start cooking using coal and cow dung. This is the real face of BJP,” slammed Mamata.

Mamata also slammed BJP for claiming that the Trinamool Congress government doesn’t allow conducting Durga Puja in West Bengal.

“So many clubs got donations during the puja. Puja just got over and just ahead of the puja the BJP lied that TMC doesn’t allow Durga Puja. They (BJP) always lies to malign the TMC,” further mentioned the TMC Supremo.

Notably, after her victory in the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a five-day visit to North Bengal to hold administrative meetings and visit the flood affected areas.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took out a protest rally in Kolkata against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Amidst chant of anti BJP slogan, TMC supporters carried empty LPG cylinders decorated with flowers and also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maniktala area in North Kolkata.

Slamming the BJP led Central government, Kunal said that the BJP government is not bothered about the well being of the common people.

“The country is reeling under an unprecedented rise in fuel prices for several months now, but the BJP government is not concerned about the common people and their well being,” claimed Kunal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:02 PM IST