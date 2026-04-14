West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams EC over ‘Logical Discrepancy’, Calls BJP A ‘Dirty Party’ In Fiery Midnapore Rally Speech | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had once again upped her ante against Election Commission (EC) and said that ‘Logical discrepancy’ under the SIR exercise is not an officially recognised term under the EC framework.

Addressing her election campaign at Pingla in Midnapore, Mamata said that she had not seen a ‘dirty party’ like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“If I am after something I will continue with it. I moved the Supreme Court and several names got added in the final voters list. I will fight till the end. The ‘logical discrepancy’ was not there in Bihar. The BJP has snatched everything from you and voting against that party would be your only way to take revenge. My brothers and sisters are my greatest asset. The source of my strength. The backbone of everything we have built together over these fifteen years… I am filled with confidence that our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar will return for a historic fourth consecutive term,” said Mamata.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister had also urged people of all sections cutting across religious lines to get ‘united’ against the saffron camp.

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On the other hand, during a road show, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the crowd and the excitement within people is making it clear that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal.

“After BJP forms the government, all syndicates of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be closed and strong actions will be taken against all those who have looted the people,” said Shah.