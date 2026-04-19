West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Pressure Allegations, Promises Jobs To I-PAC Workers

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: After reports came that Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s political consultancy firm I-PAC is sending staffs on leave for 20 days, on one side TMC claimed it to be ‘baseless’ and on the other side without naming Mamata said that she will give jobs to people who are losing jobs due to alleged pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There is no doubt that the BJP is putting immense pressure on the only political agency working for us. Why are you sending agencies after us? I have already spoken with Abhishek Banerjee and we will give jobs to those who are losing it due to BJP’s pressure. They will work for my party. We will take care of them. Remember this, I will not let a single person lose their job,” said Mamata.

Notably, I-PAC has been closely associated with the TMC's election campaigns since 2021.

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A newspaper report claimed that on Saturday late evening they had received a mail from I-Pac where citing ‘legal obligations’ it was mentioned that their work in West Bengal would remain suspended until May 11.

TMC rubbishing this news mentioned that it is a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the ground.