'Highest Women Representation In Houses': Mamata Banerjee Rebuts PM Modi With Data, Calls Remarks 'Misleading'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp rebuttal to Narendra Modi, accusing him of misleading the nation on women’s representation while backing her claims with statistics. Her response comes amid escalating political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

‘TMC Leads In Women’s Representation’

Banerjee asserted that the Trinamool Congress has consistently championed women’s participation in politics. She highlighted that women constitute 37.9% of TMC’s Lok Sabha MPs and 46% of its Rajya Sabha members, claiming the party has the highest proportion of female representation in Parliament and the state legislature.

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Rejects Allegations On Women’s Reservation

Dismissing accusations of opposing women’s reservation, Banerjee said the question “does not arise.” Instead, she clarified that TMC’s opposition is directed at the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, which she alleged is being pushed under the guise of women’s empowerment.

Delimitation At The Centre Of Dispute

Banerjee accused the Centre of attempting to redraw political boundaries to favour BJP-ruled states, calling it an attack on federal democracy and the Constitution envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She warned that such moves amount to “gerrymandering” and could distort representation across states.

Questions Timing And Intent

Raising concerns over timing, Banerjee questioned why the government waited nearly three years after the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in September 2023 and why it was being pushed aggressively during an election cycle. She also criticised linking the bill to delimitation.

Direct Attack On PM’s Address

In a strongly worded remark, Banerjee said the Prime Minister should address such issues in Parliament, where accountability and scrutiny are ensured. She termed his recent address as misleading and politically motivated, accusing him of attempting to retain power amid rising electoral pressure.