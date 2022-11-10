West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says BJP won’t come back to power in 2024

CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of Panchayat election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Krishnanagar in Nadia district claimed that BJP will not come back to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. She urged people to help TMC regain the lost seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections.

“What did BJP MPs and MLAs do for the people? People should now be aware and vote for TMC. I don't think the BJP will come back to power in 2024. In Karnataka and Kerala they will lose. In North East also BJP will lose and in Tamil Nadu our alliance is in power. Earlier BJP was in power in Bihar and Jharkhand and now the saffron camp is not there anymore,” said Mamata.

Mamata slams BJP, says the party is maligning TMC

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that they (BJP) are attacking Trinamool Congress ‘personally’.

“Ahead of the election, the BJP is trying to malign TMC through their agencies. I can fight them politically but BJP is attacking me personally. They (BJP) are heckling TMC leaders so that they don't work for the upcoming panchayat election and 2024 Parliamentary election. One or two people can be bad but the entire TMC cannot be bad,” Mamata added also mentioning that the central government is ‘depriving’ the state government of funds.

Referring to the implementation of CAA, Mamata claimed that she will do everything in her power to stop the implementation of CAA in West Bengal.

“If the Matuas are not citizens then how can they vote during the elections? Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM because people have voted. If Matuas are not citizens then how can they work, go to school and enjoy the benefits given by the state government? CAA and NRC is a ploy before elections,” alleged Mamata.

It may be noted that Nadia has a sizable Matua population and is also an important factor during the election.

It may be recalled that on Monday Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal visited Matuas citadel in North 24 Parganas and said that the Central government will soon implement CAA and give citizenship to the Matuas.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the Chief Minister had earlier made similar comments and that its end result is known to everyone.