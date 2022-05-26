West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to replace Bengal Governor as Chancellor of all state universities

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Addressing a media briefing here on Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting in West Bengal, the Minister of Education of the state Bratyabrata Basu said that it was decided among the party that West Bengal Chief Minister will replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of all state universities.

A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly, he said.

Basu added that the decision will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended.

"Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended," ANI quoted Basu as saying.

(with ANI inputs)

