e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to replace Bengal Governor as Chancellor of all state universities

Basu added that the decision will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Addressing a media briefing here on Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting in West Bengal, the Minister of Education of the state Bratyabrata Basu said that it was decided among the party that West Bengal Chief Minister will replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of all state universities.

A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly, he said.

Basu added that the decision will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended.

"Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended," ANI quoted Basu as saying.

(with ANI inputs)

Read Also
West Bengal: GJM chief Bimal Gurung sits on hunger strike opposing GTA election
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWest Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to replace Bengal Governor as Chancellor of all state universities

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP worker attacked in city; case registered

Pune: NCP worker attacked in city; case registered

Gyanvapi case: Muslim side questions maintainability of Hindu side's plea

Gyanvapi case: Muslim side questions maintainability of Hindu side's plea

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to replace Bengal Governor as Chancellor of all state...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to replace Bengal Governor as Chancellor of all state...

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin worth $46 bn in the world

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin worth $46 bn in the world

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video