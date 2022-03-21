West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to hold talks on GTA and panchayat elections in the hills

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal on March 27. According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata will mostly stay at Darjeeling and will hold meetings to start Panchayat elections in the hills.

“There are plans to start panchayat elections in the hills. Along with that the Chief Minister is also likely to hold a meeting regarding the election of Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA),” said an official of Nabanna.

The sources also said that the Chief Minister will be in North Bengal for five days and is likely to return on March 31.

At a time when the main opposition party BJP is demanding separate statehood of North Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is not leaving any stone unturned to woo back North Bengal which was won by BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

It can be noted that last month Mamata also visited North Bengal after Trinamool Congress for the first time won Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Last month in Siliguri, the Chief Minister also participated in the 511th birth anniversary of Koch Rajbongshi icon Vir Chilla Ray.

Mamata even announced a 15-feet statue of Ray that would cost up to 18 lakh rupees.

It can be recalled that last week BJP Kurseung MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma once again demanded separate statehood of North Bengal during his speech in the Assembly.

During the discussion on the Home and Hills Affairs department’s budget in the Assembly, Sharma claimed that there has been no development in North Bengal and also that the only way to resolve the problems of the people is by making North Bengal separate from West Bengal.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:23 PM IST