West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Bhabanipur Poll Campaign, Targets North Bengal Tours

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Weeks ahead of the state Assembly elections Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started her election campaign by holding a meeting with party workers at her Bhabanipur constituency.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, TMC minister Firhad Hakim was also present at the meeting.

According to sources, Mamata had asked party workers to be more cautious as over 50 police officials have been changed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Notably, TMC’s Bhabanipur campaign slogan is ‘Unnoyon Ghore Ghore, Ghorer Meye Bhabanipur-e.’

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According to party sources, the Chief Minister will start campaigning in north Bengal on March 24 and will address at least three public meetings at Alipurduar Parade Ground, Matigara and Maynaguri. On March 25 she will campaign at South 24 parganas.

On the other hand, while campaigning at Nandigram, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was ‘confident’ in winning Bhabanipur constituency against Mamata.

“I am thankful to the voters of Nandigram as they had chosen me over Mamata who is also a political leader. They should manage here and I am sure that people of Bhabanipur will also vote for me and will defeat Mamata,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, other candidates from both ruling TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also seen campaigning across the state.