West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds industrial meet at Nabanna, takes suggestions from industrialists

Kolkata: Ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit in April this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an industrial meet with the industrialists at state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday.

Addressing the industrialists, the Chief Minister inaugurated a digital locker and state integrated portal for ease of doing business.

“From birth certificates to death certificates to other important documents can be secured in the digital locker Bangla Cloud. In the integrated portal there will be 100 online services and all the entrepreneurs can see them. All initiatives taken by the state government will also feature in the portal and there will also be an entrepreneur grievance cell in there,” said Mamata.

Asserting that her next target is to create jobs and industry in the state, Mamata sought suggestions from several industrialists present in the meeting.

RPG Group chief Sanjib Goenka claimed that the schemes of the TMC government and the favorable conditions for doing business in West Bengal should be promoted in other states so that businessmen from other states can visit and invest in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the campaign of the Bengal Global Business Summit will also be conducted in a few important states ahead of the inauguration.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:46 PM IST