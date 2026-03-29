West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At Amit Shah Over Chargesheet Allegations During Campaign

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

Kolkata: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released ‘chargesheet’ against Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played ‘victim card’ during elections, Mamata on Sunday during her election campaign had rebutted the claims of Shah.

Without naming anyone, Mamata said that she had returned from the brink of ‘death’.

“I have all clinical records of my serious leg injury. I don’t play victim card. Someone had released ‘chargesheet’ against TMC, but chargesheet should be brought against him. We all know how much violence he did in Gujarat. Did you purposely injure my leg during 2021 Assembly elections? Are you planning to kill me? Go and get the reports from the doctor,” said Mamata.

Notably, during the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata’s car met with an accident in Nandigram following which she was hospitalized and later she had to campaign sitting on a wheelchair.

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Earlier this day, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal supported Shah’s claims of ‘infiltrators’ entering into Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Campaigning for the upcoming election, Mamata warned people that if they vote for the saffron camp then eating fish will be banned in Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former MP Locket Chatterjee stated that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t respect the Union Home Minister of the country.