West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hails Judiciary After SC Allows Eligible Voters Cleared By Tribunal To Vote In Upcoming Poll

Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that those whose names will be approved by tribunal by April 21 can cast their votes during the first phase of election on April 23.

“I am very happy and proud of the judicial system of the country. I have asked the voters whose names got deleted to stay patient. During the first phase if the tribunal clears the names by April 21, they can cast their vote. Similarly for the last phase if the names are cleared by April 27, they can cast their vote on April 29. No one is happier than me. This is our victory,” said Mamata.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister had also instructed Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to help those persons whose names will be included at the last moment by the Appellate Tribunals to obtain their voting slips so they could cast their votes.

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“The voters’ slips should reach all of them before the elections so that they can vote,” added Mamata.

Earlier, Mamata blamed the Election Commission for working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of SIR exercise.

BJP leader Debjit Sarkar mentioned that the ‘happiness’ of Mamata Banerjee will ‘disappear’ after the election results on May 4.