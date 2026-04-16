TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Deletes Tweet Calling Out Reporter For Using 'Highly Objectionable' Message On WhatsApp

Sagarika Ghose on Thursday deleted a social media post in which she had alleged receiving a “highly objectionable” message from a reporter on WhatsApp, later issuing a clarification stating she did not want to personalise the matter.

In a statement posted on X, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP said she removed the earlier post to avoid escalating the issue publicly. “I have deleted my tweet on a highly objectionable and unacceptable message sent to me by a reporter as I don’t want to personalise matters. I hope we will all think twice before using foul language on WhatsApp and SMS,” she wrote.

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Before its deletion, Ghose’s post had reportedly included a screenshot of a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by a journalist identified as Raman Kumar, who was said to be associated with News 24. In the now-deleted post, she had asked whether anyone knew the journalist and described the message as “totally unacceptable,” stating that she would take up the matter.

Following the deletion, purported screenshots of the original post began circulating widely on social media platforms, sparking reactions from users and triggering debate over the nature of the message and the decision to make the issue public.

Several netizens responded to the controversy, with some questioning Ghose’s claims about the language used in the message. One user alleged that the message did not contain foul language but instead reflected the sender’s dissatisfaction, claiming that he felt ignored after being promised time for an interview.

Another social media user criticised the sequence of events, questioning whether it was appropriate to publicly accuse an individual before later deleting the post and stating that the issue should not be personalised.