West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demands national tag for Gangasagar fair, says 'it is nothing less than Kumbh mela'

Sagar Island: After reaching Gangasagar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that despite several requests to the Central government, it hasn't given a national tag to this fair in the state.

“Gangasagar Mela is nothing less than Kumbh Mela. Lakhs of pilgrims gather here every year. The BJP led Central government didn’t give any money to develop this place. If Kumbh is a queen then Gangasagar is another queen. After a long fight, Durga Puja got UNESCO’s heritage tag, hope Gangasagar also gets national tag,” claimed Mamata while offering prayers at Kapil Muni temple.

Stating that the TMC government had upgraded the transportation system in South 24 Parganas to reach the ‘confluence’ where river Ganga and the sea meets, Mamata claimed that in order to make the pilgrims comfortable TMC government had developed the area.

“Due to the dearth of infrastructure, legend has it that Gangasagar comes only once a year, but now anyone can visit anytime. Post cyclones Amphan and Yaas, the area was totally destroyed but the TMC government single-handedly had developed the area,” further mentioned Mamata.

While offering prayer at the temple, the Mahanta (head priest) Gyandas Maharaj claimed that he wants to see Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister of the country.

“The way didi had worked for the state is commendable and no one can ever replicate her developmental work. By her good works she will definitely become the next PM of the country and no one can stop that. Initially people over here used to be in a miserable state but after the TMC government came to power only development happened across the state,” claimed Mahanta.

After offering prayers at Kapil Muni temple, Mamata visited Bharat Sevashram Sangh and while addressing the crowd she had asked people to maintain pandemic protocol.

It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister will hold an administrative meeting in South 24 Parganas on Wednesday and also instructed all the government officials to stay ‘interconnected’ so that no untoward incidents take place during the fair.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:20 PM IST