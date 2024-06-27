West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Governor CV Ananda Bose For Delaying Oath Ceremony Of 2 Trinamool MLAs; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had slammed Governor CV Ananda Bose for delaying oaths to two new Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs. Reminding of the alleged molestation charge against the Governor, Mamata mentioned that the women are afraid of entering Raj Bhavan premises.

“You cannot stop the MLAs from taking oath. The common people have elected them and not the Governor. Nearly a month has passed and two MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar are unable to take the oath. The women are afraid to even enter Raj Bhavan after what has happened in the recent past,” said Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that the Governor can visit the Assembly or depute the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath. Notably, Sayantika and Rayat Hossain sat for agitation against the Governor under BR Ambedkar’s statue.

Talking to the media, Sayantika said that she is a little afraid to visit Raj Bhavan. “We didn’t open our mouths as a mark of respect to the Governor’s chair. He had sent me a letter for oath on June 21 by both speed post and email. Even though the speed post takes time to reach Bhagawangola, Rayat Hossain Sarkar didn’t get any email. The election took place in two places and not one,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that he has taken the issue up with President Droupadi Murmu and has also sent her a letter. “I have tried to connect with the Vice President but he is busy in a meeting, but said he will connect back with me,” said Bandhopadhyay.