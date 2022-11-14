West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemns, apologises for Akhil Giri's comments on president

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemns, apologises on Akhil Giri's comments on president | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, on Monday condemned and apologised for her minister AKhil Giri's remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. She said that is not in her party's culture to making personal remarks. She added that the MLA has been warned and her party has apologised.

"We have a great deal of respect for the President. She is a very sweet lady, and I sincerely apologise for the comments," Banerjee said, adding, "Akhil (Giri) has done something wrong; I condemn the comments, and I sincerely apologise."

"Beauty is not about your looks; but, your inner personna," she continues.

In protest of Giri's comments against the president, West Bengal BJP MLAs marched to the Raj Bhavan this afternoon. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was heard leading the BJP MLAs in song.

Akhil Giri apologises for making such a remark

Meanwhile, Giri has also apologised for making such a remark after the video clip of his comments went viral.

"They (the BJP) claimed that I am not pretty. We don't judge people based on their looks. We respect the President's office (of India). But what about our President?" Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying late Friday evening at a rally in a village in Nandigram.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweets

The party had distanced itself from Giri's remarks, calling them "irresponsible." "This is a careless comment that does not reflect the views of @AITCofficial. We are immensely proud of India's President and hold her and her office in the highest regard "TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale had earlier tweeted.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale says Akhil Giri’s comment is irresponsible and does not represent the views of the party. — Shadab Siddiqui (@SiddiquiShadab_) November 12, 2022

