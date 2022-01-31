West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blocks Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, says 'disturbed by his tweets'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also accused the Governor of the threatening Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. She even went on to accuse Dhankhar of "tapping phones".

"I have written several letters to the PM (Modi) about him. That he is not listening and he is threatening everyone. I have even been to him and spoke with him. We have been patiently suffering for the past year. He has not cleared several files. He is keeping every file pending," Banerjee said.

"I apologise for it in advance. He (Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. He says unconstitutional and unethical things. He instructs and advises. Elected government has become bonded labour. That's why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated every day," she added.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that he has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state while Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present.

"I requested the President Of India that the West Bengal Governor be removed from the state as it disturbs parliamentary procedure", said Bandyopadhyay.

On Sunday, Dhankhar had taken a dig at Banerjee saying that democracy survives on rule of law and not the rule of an 'individual'.

"Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual. I hope she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) looks into it. She is mandated by the constitution to sit for a dialogue with Governor", stated Dhankhar.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:54 PM IST