 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces 5 New Cultural Boards Ahead Of Assembly Elections
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces 5 New Cultural Boards Ahead Of Assembly Elections

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that TMC plans to create five new Cultural and Development Boards for Munda, Kora, Dom, Kumbhakar, and Sadgope communities. She said the boards will protect languages, traditions, and boost education, healthcare, and jobs. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi, claiming TMC’s days are ‘numbered’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 01:36 AM IST
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Friday announced that they are likely to constitute five new Cultural and Development Boards ahead of Assembly elections.

Taking to the social media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities. These communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal. My heartiest congratulations to all of them.”

Mamata also mentioned that such boards will protect their unique languages and traditions.

“These boards will ensure better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth. Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-round development. Our commitment to Ma, Mati, Manush means we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support,” further mentioned Mamata.

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Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after meeting the new Governor RN Ravi while talking to the media stated that the days of TMC government are ‘numbered’.

“I have pleaded to the Governor to save the Constitution,” said Adhikari.

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