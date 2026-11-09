West Bengal: CM Adhikari Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Heckling Police Personnel | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that all those who were seen threatening or assaulting police outside Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence will be booked under appropriate sections of BNS.

Talking with the media, Adhikari said that the chargesheet will be filed against everyone who was involved in heckling police.

“Should the police welcome an attacker with Rosogollas?” 🔥West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s sharp response says it all.If someone attacks the police, accountability cannot be ignored. Law and order must be upheld, and those who attack law enforcement personnel must face due process.A blunt reply, with a clear message: Law enforcement is not a joke 👏 https://t.co/h4JpmgNPcI — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 9, 2026

Cases Filed Against Identified Individuals

“Those who have slapped the police personnel. Cases have been filed against all those who got identified through the video. We will ensure that they go through custodial trials as they have stopped the police from discharging their duties. No one will be spared,” said Adhikari.

Read Also West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Government For Not Upgrading Police Force

Notably, four FIRs have been filed at Kalighat police station, and Abhishek Banerjee’s name is there in one of the FIRs.

“Some people from Iqbalpur have been spotted during the ruckus. What were they doing there at 2 am? That is why those from Iqbalpur are also arrested to know exactly their reasons for being there at Kalighat at that time,” further added the Chief Minister.

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Political Parties Trade Allegations Over Ruckus

Incidentally, on Saturday, TMC supporters gathered outside Banerjee’s house to celebrate his birthday when an alleged ruckus took place, and TMC claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters had purposely created the ruckus.

Banerjee claimed that the ruckus was done purposely to ‘kill’ him.

However, the saffron camp had denied the charges.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that any political leaders involved in the ruckus will also be booked.