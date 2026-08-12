West Bengal: CM Adhikari warns Action Against Those Making Derogatory Comments On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose | X - BJP4Bengal

Kolkata: After a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) north Bengal MLAs comprising Deepak Burman, Nisith Pramanik, Malati Rava Roy met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna requesting him to take stern action against those who are making negative comment on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the West Bengal Chief Minister asked the police to take strict action even arrest against everyone who is making ‘derogatory’ comment on Netaji.

Addressing a press conference from Nabanna, Adhikari said that police have been given instructions to take action according to BNS.

“All those who have misused the social media and made derogatory comments on Netaji should remove them immediately. Even if they are removed no one will be spared. Netaji is the brave freedom fighter and is the son of this soil who brought us freedom. Anything against him won’t be tolerated,” added Adhikari.

Asked what action the government would take against BJP MP Ananta Maharaj, who had recently described Netaji as a ‘war criminal’, to which the Chief Minister said that no one is above the law.

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“I won’t take anyone to make someone look like a hero. Action will be equal for everyone as no one is above the law. Law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials or police officers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also respects Netaji and has installed his statue in Kartavya Path. The liking of Modi is the liking of the party,” further mentioned Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that in the state Assembly on Wednesday it is decided that all MLAs will open a ‘Seva Kendra’ in their constituency and will name it after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose