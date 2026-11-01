West Bengal CM Adhikari Pledges To Uplift Matua Community, Promises Development & Welfare Initiatives | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday attended the International Matua Gosai Conference and visited Thakurbari at Thakurnagar.

Without naming anyone, Adhikari stated that the previous Chief Minister had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides for citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries.

Chief Minister @SuvenduWB sets December 31 as the target to complete CAA hearings and grant citizenship to eligible Matua applicants.He also assures support for SC certification and voter-list inclusion for eligible CAA certificate holders. https://t.co/bajTIQ35pc — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 1, 2026

“The previous Chief Minister had divided the Matuas and their society and did nothing for them. I will be very happy if I can do something for the Matuas and Thakurbari. There won’t be any division anymore. This state government could be formed due to strong support of this community,” said Adhikari.

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Citizenship For 2.5 Lakh Petitioners Promised

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised to provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31.

“Only 25000 people have received citizenship in Bengal through CAA. We will expedite the process. Chief Ministers of other states had already implemented CAA and eligible people had already got citizenship,” added Adhikari.

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Matua Development Board And Funds Announced

Adhikari also mentioned the expansion of the temple as there are empty lands available for expansion.

“We will form a Matua Development Board and also form Thakurnagar municipality in the next fiscal year. Rs 50 crore would be granted for the development of the community. The people of this community will get all benefits from Annapurna Yojana to the old age pension scheme,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.