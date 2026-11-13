West Bengal: CM Adhikari Distributes Second Instalment Of Housing Scheme, Boosting Financial Assistance For Beneficiaries | IANS

Kolkata: While distributing the second instalment of the rural housing scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday mentioned that 12,000 fake beneficiaries had allegedly received housing assistance fraudulently during the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

Adhikari also stated that 1,000 people have already returned the funds that they had received and urged the remaining 11,000 people to return the funds by November 30 to avoid legal action.

Howrah, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari disburses the second instalment under the state government's rural housing scheme, Paschimbanga Awaas Yojana https://t.co/r3EX9DQYsR — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

Government Assures Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

“Previous government tried to fool people that if the government is changed then nobody will receive the instalments of the housing schemes. The present government has proven this wrong. This government does not believe in discriminating on the basis of political affiliation, caste or community. I would also ask the beneficiaries of the schemes to get enlisted in PM Surya Ghar Yojana to get free electricity,” said Adhikari.

Read Also West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams Left Front & TMC For Damaging Traditions Of The State

SIT To Probe Alleged Corruption

The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge has been constituted to probe the institutional corruption that allegedly took place during the TMC regime.

Adhikari also mentioned that Adhikari also said around 8,000 employees would be recruited in the panchayat department and also that Rs 4,200 crore is spent to give the second instalment to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

The Chief Minister also requested that the sand price should not exceed Rs 1,200.

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Police Mitra App Inaugurated

Meanwhile, Adhikari also inaugurated the ‘Police Mitra App’ before leaving for the Jagadhatri Puja inauguration at Chandannagar in Hooghly district.

Notably, West Bengal Police on Friday signed an MoU with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to improve accountability and public participation.

The Chief Minister sought a three-month extension from BPR&D Director General Alok Mittal to implement the agreement effectively since it is starting late in Bengal.