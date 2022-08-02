West Bengal CID raids Kolkata trader's office in Jharkhand MLAs cash scam

File | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: The CID on Tuesday recovered Rs 3,31,700, 250 silver coins and several passbooks of different banks from Bikaner Bhawan opposite the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Incidentally, Pratik Kumar, a close aide of three arrested Congress MLAs of Jharkhand had taken 49 lakh rupees from this office which got seized by Howrah police while the Congress MLAs of Jharkhand Rajesh Kachhap MLA Khijri AC, Naman Bixal Kongari- MLA Kolebira and Irfan Ansari, MLA Jamtara got arrested on last Saturday.

Earlier this day, the CID officials had broken the lock of the Cosmopolitan Commodity Pvt Ltd owned by Mahendra Agarwal (who is now absconding) and after a day-long search had recovered the cash, bank passbooks and silver coins.

The sleuths had sealed the office and are presuming that Agarwal used to run the Hawala system under his business. The sleuths are also finding reasons for Agarwal giving money to Jharkhand Congress MLAs.

On Saturday after probing the hotel owner of Sudder Street where these three MLAs had stayed on reaching Kolkata, the CBI on Monday claimed, “The MLAs earlier on July 20 also went to Guwahati and met the Assam Chief Minister and their purpose was to topple the Jharkhand government. Again on July 30 they came to Kolkata from Guwahati and the three MLAs were waiting in the bar while their close aide went near Lalbazar to arrange the money and was caught near Howrah’s Panchla,” said the CID sources.