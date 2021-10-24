West Bengal: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi holds meeting with district magistrates over rising COVID-19 positivity rate

Kolkata: After the COVID-19 positivity rate went high in Kolkata and eight districts, the West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with all District Magistrates to review the actual condition of the state.

According to West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna sources, it has been decided that more stress will be given at night curfew so that people stay indoors.

“The figure of positivity rates are worrisome in few districts including Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Midnapur, Malda, Purulia and the chief secretary had asked the DMs to create micro containment zones in those areas and have also asked to open isolation centres as the cases are rising,” said the Nabanna sources.

Notably, on Saturday the total number of Covid-19 positive cases reported were 989, out of which in Kolkata the number stands at 205 and in North 24, while in Parganas it is 133. The total deaths in the last 24 hours were 10.

Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik said that people are being casual because of which the cases are rising.

“People are thinking that after double doses people are thinking that they are secured but it is the wrong thing that people are doing. During Durga Puja people behaved like mad and went on roads. They need to be more mature,” said Banik.

Criticizing those who refused to wear masks, the doctor urged that the police and the administration should deal with such people strictly.

“In May, there was a scarcity of oxygen and so many people lost lives. Those who are doubly vaccinated may not be serious but can spread the virus due to their callousness,” mentioned Banik.

Dr Diptendu Sarkar claimed that despite having symptoms people are not doing the test and it is just the ‘tip of iceberg’ as more cases are in offing after the festivity.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:43 PM IST