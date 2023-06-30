West Bengal: Chief Secretary HK Diwedi Gets Six Months Extension

Kolkata: In the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request for one year extension for West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Diwedi months back, the formal approval from the Central government’s Department of Personnel and Training, under the PMO, arrived on Friday morning, incidentally Dwivedi’s final day in office.

It may be recalled that in 2021, Alapon Bandyopadyay had received an extension of three months from the Central government but he had refused it following a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government and Trinamool Congress (TMC) led West Bengal government. Alapon following his retirement became the Chief Advisor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Extension to work in Mamata's favour

After refusing extension of the Punjab Chief Secretary by its government, speculation was high at the state secretariat Nabanna that even the request by West Bengal Chief Minister would also be turned down. Ending the speculation at the eleventh hour, the Central government had given an affirmative nudge for a six months extension.

According to poll analysts following the affirmation it can be a relief for the chief minister as she can use the expertise and experience of Diwedi in the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8.

