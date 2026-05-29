West Bengal Census 2027 To Begin From August 1; CM Suvendu Adhikari Urges Public Participation

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had mentioned that the Census 2027 would be held in the state between August 1 and February end next year and urged people to cooperate and participate in the process.

Addressing a press conference from Nabanna Sabhaghar, Adhikari said that this process has ‘no’ link with politics.

“We have a 600 km unfenced border with Bangladesh as the previous state government didn’t give the land to BSF. Due to this a demographic change had taken place in this state. The country has moved far ahead in census operations while we have remained behind. This census drive is important and people of entire Bengal should participate in the process,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also announced that self-enumeration will take place from August 1 to August 15, 2026. Following this, the Phase-I house-listing operation will be conducted from August 16, 2026 to September 14, 2026.

“During this phase, enumerators will visit house to house and will collect information using a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions. Accurate census is needed for planning,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, the Chief Minister held a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna in connection with the first phase of the ‘Census of India, 2027’.

For census operations, the state government had started a 24/7 national helpline number (1855) and for queries specific to West Bengal, people may contact the Directorate of Census Operations at 033-2335-9503.