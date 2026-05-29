DK Shivakumar’s Political Journey Deeply Intertwined With Astrology And Divine Faith Systems In Karnataka | PTI

Bengaluru: The astrology, divine powers and the Mutts play a major role in Karnataka politics and the to-be Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is no exception in following the `divine intervention' path during his journey to political ascent.

Like his bete-noire Deve Gowda family, Shivakumar family also visits any and every possible temple and has faith in many astrologers. At the end, it will be difficult for DK himself to ascertain which blessings worked the best.

Though he has two main astrologers with him -- Dwarakanath, popularly known as Rajaguru and B P Aradhya, DK's faith with `Nonavinakere Ajja' (grandfather of Nonavinakere) is unquestionable. It is believed that the spirit of seer Sri Shivayogi, who lived at Rambhapuri Mutt, Balehonnur in Chikmagalur district and passed away in 1983.

It is in the form of `Peeta' (small portable platform) and it travels from place to place. At times, it comes to Delhi also and usually settles in some devotee's house.

Whenever a devotee has a question, it gives advice and most of the time, the peeta maintains a relationship with the devotees. Unlike the astrologers, the peeta guides its devotees.

DK is one of the ardent followers of this peeta and he doesn't mind overruling the dictums of astrologers to follow the instructions of the peeta. The other notable politicians who follow include Agriculture Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy, V Somanna, Puttanna and host of other political leaders and politicians. Those who believe in Peeta will always place Peeta above any other gods.

DK had been seeking Peeta advice for becoming the Chief Minister of the State. In 2013, he was advised not to seek the Chief Minister's post. In 2023, when Siddaramaiah sought to be Chief Minister for the first half of the term, the Peeta asked him to continue as KPCC President, without accepting any cabinet berth. When he did take, Peeta had warned him that the transition of power will not be easy.

When the power transfer issue cropped up, Peeta remained silent to DK's question. However, a week before the Congress high command convened the meeting to ask Siddaramaiah to quit, the Peeta had come out public and the present seer of the Nonavinakere Mutt Sri Dr Karivrishabha Deshikendra Shivayogi Swamiji said that DK will become the Chief Minister.

Soon after Siddaramaiah resigned, DK's both the astrologers -- Rajaguru Dwarakanath and B P Aradhya have spoken to the media and said that they had predicted the date of DK becoming the Chief Minister.

Aradhya said that he had predicted about DK becoming Chief Minister in June long ago and the auspicious date for taking oath also has been given to him. Besides, DK's best time has started now and it will last for next 17 years and he will be the Chief Minister of the state for eight years.

Even Rajaguru Dwarakanath said that he had told DK to wait till May end and has given three days to take oath as auspicious time. ``It will be 3, 5 and 7th of June, which are the best dates for him to take oath. DK will ensure that the party will come back to power in 2028 and rule the state for eight years. He has been consulting with me since 1999 and he trusts me a lot,'' he added.

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Apart from the past astrologies, now the Vastu for administration has begun. The astrologers have asked him to shift the Chief Minister's Residence Office from Krishna on Kumarakrupa road to Kumarakrupa guest house itself. The PWD Engineers have already visited the Kumarakrupa guest house and are looking for possible Vastu changes in the building.

Personally, DK believes that 6 is his lucky number and ensures that his car number will either be directly 6 or the combination leading to 6. Besides, he trusts the gods of `Kenkeri'. There are many places across South Karnataka in the name of Kenkeri. The one near Magadi is famous for Shanishwara temple, while the one near Arasikere is known for Marikamba and Hucchamma Devi, the powerful goddesses.