Siddaramaiah Refusing RS Berth Keep Factions Alive In Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | file Pic

Bengaluru: The faction politics in Karnataka Congress appears to continue till the end of the term, with the outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refusing to take up National politics role by turning down the RS berth offer.

After rendering his resignation at Lok Bhavan, Siddaramaiah minced no words in saying that he turned down the RS seat offered by the party high command.

``I have been elected by people of my constituency for a period of five years and I will remain in the state and fight the communal forces,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Though faction politics prevailed in Karnataka during the last three years, there was no visible friction between the two power centers -- one headed by Siddaramaiah and another headed by D K Shivakumar. Though some of the leaders from Siddaramaiah faction like K N Rajanna, Basavaraj Rayareddy and at times even Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Dr Yathindra did took a dig at Shivakumar, he had taken enough care to ensure that such comments were not responded from his supporters. When the things went out of hand in cases like K N Rajanna, Shivakumar ensured that he was sacked from the cabinet and Siddaramaiah could not interfere in the issue.

However, the situation is different now. If Siddaramaiah had gone to Delhi politics, Shivakumar would have been more comfortable in handling Siddaramaiah supporters. With Siddaramaiah staying in Karnataka and continuing being part of the government without any posts, Siddaramaiah supporters will have clout and put more pressure on Shivakumar.

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During the meeting with high command, where Siddaramaiah was asked to come to National politics by taking up RS berth, he had flatly refused in the first instance itself. However, both Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala were of the opinion that Siddaramaiah should help the party consolidate OBC, Dalit and Minority votes for Congress across the country. But Siddaramaiah cited his age and health reasons to deny the offer. Entire first half of the day went in trying to convince Siddaramaiah to head Delhi. At the end, Rahul Gandhi gave up, sources in Congress said.

CLP MEETING ON SATURDAY

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has convened Congress Legislature Party (CLP meeting to elect their new leader on Saturday evening at Vidhana Soudha.

AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar will chair the CLP meeting.

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