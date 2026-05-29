Karnataka COMEDK UGET Result 2026 OUT At comedk.org; Direct Link Here

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: The COMEDK Result 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation. Candidates can access their results at comedk.org if they took the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: Important dates

Examination conducted: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key released: May 16, 2026

Objection window closed: May 18, 2026

Final answer key released: May 23, 2026

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: Steps to check the result

The following instructions can be used by candidates to view the results:

Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK website, comedk.org.

Step 2: From the main page, choose the COMEDK Result 2026 link.

Step 3: On a different page, candidates must provide their login credentials.

Step 4: After you click submit, your scorecard will show up.

Step 5: Examine the scoring after downloading the paper.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it in case you ever need it.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: What's next?

The counselling process will soon be initiated by the government. The student's exam results will be the basis for COMEDK counselling. For admission to more than 20,000 engineering seats, candidates must take part in the counselling procedure.

The "Counselling Tab" has been added to the official website by the authority. Following the announcement of the results, the complete round-by-round schedule for the COMEDK counselling 2026 is anticipated to be made public.

Registration, document verification, choice filling and locking, simulated allocation, seat allocation, decision-making, and reporting to the designated institute are all part of the counselling process.