West Bengal: CBI seeks deceased TMC block president’s IT files after diaries, notebook found during raid

CBI on Sunday asked deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president Bhadu Seikh’s CA to bring the income tax files of the deceased leader post raid.

According to CBI sources, after raiding Bhadu’s house, they found a few diaries and a notebook that has some account details of the deceased TMC block president.

"We have asked Bhadu’s CA to bring the bank details and records so that further probe can be done. Bhadu’s wife’s details of income tax are also being sought," said the CBI sources.

The CBI also visited a nearby bank where Bhadu was murdered on March 21 to get the footage of a CCTV camera installed there.

On the other hand, CBI quizzed five fire fighting officials over the Bogtui fire incident on March 21.

"We are yet to know when the fire tenders reached the spot and how many tenders were at the spot after the incident of fire was reported. We want to quiz five firefighters," further mentioned CBI sources.

Meanwhile, after being produced to Rampurhat civil and criminal court, arrested Riton Seikh was sent to 13 days of judicial custody. While being taken to the prison van, Riton alleged that he worked under the instruction of one ‘Dollar Seikh’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:27 PM IST