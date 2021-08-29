West Bengal: CBI registers 7 more FIRs related to post-poll violence

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered seven more FIRs on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 28 in connection with post-poll violence related allegations of murder and rape, following Calcutta High Court’s order of CBI investigation on August 19.

The CBI team on Sunday visited various districts from North and South Bengal and met the families of the victims and those areas who are displaced. A team also went to Kheyadaha in South 24 Parganas district in connection with BJP worker Nirmal Mondal’s alleged murder case. Several other teams went to Howrah district’s Belgachia and also to East Burdwan, Durgapur and Cooch Behar districts.

It can be recalled that CBI on Saturday for the first time during the probe had arrested two people namely Bijoy and Ashima Ghosh to interrogate the death of the deceased BJP worker Dharma Mandal.

Incidentally, BJP cadre Dharma Mandal was killed on May 14.

However, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP cadres are accompanying the CBI officials.

“Apart from five BJP supporters, 16 TMC supporters also died. We don’t have any problem with the CBI but why are they taking BJP workers along with them,” Mamata was heard alleging.

It may be recalled that on Saturday villagers of Chapra in Nadia district punctured the tyre of cars of the CBI officials while they were probing there.

