West Bengal: CBI raids rice mill owned by arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's daughter Sukanya in Bolpur

TMC leader Anubrata Mandal | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday raided a rice mill in Bolpur under the Birbhum district.

According to the CBI, the ‘Bhole Bum’ rice mill is owned by Sukanya Mandal, daughter of arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal.

After entering the mill, the central agency officials also saw a number of high-end cars, including an SUV which Mandal used for coming to Kolkata.

“A total of five cars were parked inside the rice mill premises. A Ford Endeavour which costs at least 30 lakh rupees was also found parked inside. This car WB 54 U 6666 was often used by Mandal when he used to come to Kolkata from Bolpur. As per records, this mill was purchased under Sukanya’s name in 2013 at 5 crore rupees,” said the CBI sources.

After conducting searches at the mill for almost six hours, the CBI sources confirmed that they are trying to contact the original owner of the mill to ascertain the reason for selling the mill.

Currently, the production of the mill is closed.

Meanwhile, the central agency officials have found that the luxury SUV is registered under one businessman Prabir Mandal.

Prabir said that he had given that car to the TMC strongman to get his tender passed.

“Against passing my tender, Mandal had demanded 10 crore rupees after which we had given some cash and the car. Later after my tender didn’t get passed Mandal even refused to return the money and car,” said Prabir.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that Mandal had ‘looted’ the people in Birbhum district.