West Bengal: CBI begins probe on post-poll violence from Kolkata

Kolkata: The special joint director who will be monitoring the four teams of CBI in probing post-poll violence on Monday reached Kolkata and soon after reaching visited the house of deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar’s residence.

On reaching Abhijit’s residence, his elder brother Bishwajit Sarkar was taken to CGO complex to get his statement recorded about the details of the incident.

According to CBI sources, after the probe the CBI will file a separate FIR on this incident.

Notably, the CBI officials after getting charge of the probe from Calcutta High Court have said that they will file Fir on every incident separately for which they have divided the state in four parts including North Bengal, South Bengal, Western parts of the state and Kolkata.

Incidentally the CBI started their investigation from Kolkata.

It can be recalled that on May 2 after the election results were declared Bishwajit had earlier alleged that a few TMC goons took his brother outside the house and strangled him with wire and then smashed his head.

However, after recording of the statement Bishwajit refused to speak about the development.

Meanwhile, the CBI sources mentioned that the CBI is in talks with the Kolkata Port Trust so that they can start another temporary office there to probe the post-poll violence.

“Nizam Palace and CGO complex is not enough for the probe for which the CBI is looking for another place to investigate the matter. After Kolkata from Tuesday the probe in different districts will also commence,” said the sources.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however claimed that following the poll debacle the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to malign the TMC.

