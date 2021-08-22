West Bengal: After TMC now BJP to make organizational changes, to give stress on youth

Kolkata: After the poll debacle for the BJP now the saffron camp is concentrating on new and young faces and is making organisational changes to make the base strong.

According to BJP sources, in keeping with the 42 Parliamentary seats in West Bengal 39 organisational zilla had been made and strengthening of all the blocks were going on in full swing.

“In the recently concluded Legislative election BJP had done badly in South Bengal in comparison to North Bengal for which not just district changes will take place even in mandals. The list will be sent to Central leaders. The state chapter is giving more stress on young and new faces and the youths are likely to be given more responsibility,” said the sources.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that several politicians have joined the saffron camp from other parties and they will be given charges so that their experience can also be utilized by the BJP.

“Ahead of the polls and even today several experienced people have joined the BJP and to utilize their experience even those people will be used and several changes will happen soon,” said Ghosh.

Notably, a week before in keeping with ‘one person, one post’ policy the ruling Trinamool Congress had made several organizational changes and even few experienced people have also been replaced by new faces.

Meanwhile, even after three months the state BJP didn’t send the reports highlighting the reasons for the debacle to the central leadership.

According to BJP sources, in a closed door meeting the state chapter had found few faux-pas done by the central leadership for which they are yet to send the report.

“Change of organization secretary Subrata Chattopadhyay ahead of the poll is one of the reasons for the debacle for the BJP. Letting tarnished people from TMC and giving them tickets also led to BJP’s failure. From selection of the correct candidate to non-Bengali factor led to the poll debacle of the BJP,” said the party sources quoting the leaders from the meeting.

It can be recalled that turncoat leader Sabyasachi Dutta was distanced from the party after he said that the ‘BJP’s non-Bengali image wasn’t accepted by the Bengalis in the state’.

Meanwhile, state general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the BJP leaders will hold more review meetings before sending the report to the national capital.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:12 PM IST