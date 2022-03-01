West Bengal: Calcutta HC refuses to stay counting of votes for Contai municipal polls

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to stay counting of votes for Contai Municipal Corporation elections.

Alleging widespread violence, the BJP had on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court and on emergency basis wanted hearing on the matter under the bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

The BJP had also alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) had failed to perform their duties in conducting free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the SEC has also been directed to take steps to preserve the CCTV camera and footage and the next date of hearing is scheduled for March 11.

However, on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a candle march protesting against the alleged violence by the ruling Trinamool Congress during the civic polls on February 27.

On the other hand strict measures were seen being taken outside the strong rooms so that no untoward incidents happen during the counting on Wednesday.

Armed police were also seen deployed outside the strong rooms across the state so that no ‘outsiders’ can enter the strong room during the counting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:35 PM IST