 West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court also directed passing of the case to deputy commissioner of Women police and has also asked to handover the case diary to the deputy commissioner within three days.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma to initiate departmental proceeding against three top police officers for ‘mishandling’ initial probe of alleged rape of IAS officer’s wife.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court also directed passing of the case to deputy commissioner of Women police and has also asked to handover the case diary to the deputy commissioner within three days.

The Justice also observed that the case was assigned to male officer which is against the law. Ordering fresh investigation into the matter, the Justice also observed that the FIR filed against the accused undermined the seriousness of the sexual assault allegation.

The alleged victim in her submission had mentioned that she was raped twice in her residence at gun point and also that the accused was given charges at milder sections for which he got the bail from the lower court the next day. Calcutta High Court had, however, cancelled the bail granted by the lower court.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe
Mira Bhayandar: ₹21 Lakh Theft At Radha Hospital In Kashimira; Trio Including Burqa-Clad Man Arrested From Bihar, ₹18 Lakh Recovered
Mira Bhayandar: ₹21 Lakh Theft At Radha Hospital In Kashimira; Trio Including Burqa-Clad Man Arrested From Bihar, ₹18 Lakh Recovered
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests

The victim had mentioned that she was first raped on July 14 at 11:30 pm and again at 6: 30 am on July 15 at her residence. The victim had also mentioned that she had lodged the FIR at Lake police station on July 15, following which she had faced intimidation by the accused's son and wife so that she withdrew her complaint.

According to High Court sources, the court also questioned why the police conducted the medical check-up much later and also slammed police for not scrutinizing the CCTV footage of Lake police station during the time she was heckled despite requests from the petitioner.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors To Hit Street Again Ahead Of Durga Puja
article-image

Politics over the incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhangshu Trivedi claimed, “If a civil servant’s wife can be raped at gunpoint how safe women are in West Bengal during TMC rule we all can understand. We have seen Sandeshkhali and now rape of IAS officer’s wife. We welcome the move of Calcutta High Court. The court had also slammed the cops. It is very clear that there is a close nexus between state administration, the cops and the criminals.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers'...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers'...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case

Rajasthan: Govt Withdraws Supreme Court Challenge In Phone Tapping Case Against Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot's...

Rajasthan: Govt Withdraws Supreme Court Challenge In Phone Tapping Case Against Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot's...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For...

Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving...

Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving...