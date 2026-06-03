West Bengal Cabinet Approves Series Of Major Administrative, Security, & Welfare Decisions

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: The Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday had approved a series of major administrative, security, and welfare decisions including expansion of the state’s subsidised food programme ‘Ma Ahar’.

In a major step towards fortifying the border security a land deed transferring 31.905 acres has already been signed.

This perpetual land transfer mainly covered nine locations that spread across the critical bordering districts of Malda, Nadia, and Cooch Behar.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, minister Agnimitra Paul said that ‘Ma Canteen’ has been rebranded as ‘Ma Ahar’.

“While 390 such food distribution centres are currently operational, the Cabinet has approved the setup of 110 new centres which will make a total of 500 distribution centres across Bengal. The state Cabinet has decided to observe June 20 as West Bengal Day. No departments have been allotted to the newly sworn cabinet ministers. The allotment will likely take place on June 5,” said Paul.

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Following observing the West Bengal day on June 20 a bhoomipujan will take place on July 6 to mark the installation of a commemorative statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Cabinet has also approved Surojit Nath Mitra as the new Advocate General (AG) of the state.

Meanwhile, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs including Mayor Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh were seen visiting the state secretariat Nabanna to attend an administrative review meeting called by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

“I have spoken about a few developmental works for my area. I have also requested the Chief Minister to give time to people before bulldozing any illegal structures,” said TMC MLA and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.